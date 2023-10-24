close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Kavitha to speak on Telangana govt's achievements at Oxford University

Kavitha has been invited by Oxford University for a lecture as part of development economics, a release from Kavitha's office said

K Kavitha

K Kavitha (Photo: X | ANI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha will be delivering a keynote lecture at the Oxford University in London on October 30 on the schemes undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in the state and about the progress achieved in different fields.
Kavitha has been invited by Oxford University for a lecture as part of development economics, a release from Kavitha's office said here on Tuesday.
"CM KCR led Telangana government's programmes have gained international recognition. Oxford University has acknowledged Telangana's rapid progress in India. This recognition comes as a result of the various initiatives undertaken by the state government," it said.
In recent years, several programmes launched by the chief minister have attracted Oxford University's attention, it said.
During her recent visit to London as part of the Bridge India initiative, Kavitha spoke to students from different colleges about the significant strides made by KCR in Telangana's development.
In particular, they were informed about the impressive measures taken in the agricultural sector, including the provision of Rythu Bandhu (investment support) to farmers, and the 24-hour free electricity supply, the release said.
The progress achieved in the fields of healthcare and education, facilitated by the state government, will be highlighted by Kavitha during her address at the university, the release added.

Also Read

Telangana Elections: BRS betting big on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers

BRS gets office in Delhi; Cong says 'it won't succeed in national politics'

Political tourist: KTR slams Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Telangana visit

BRS MLC K Kavitha slams Rahul, calls him 'paper tiger' ahead of polls

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Mohan Bhagwat should support INDIA bloc to save democracy: Sanjay Raut

Dussehra 2023: When is Vijayadashami? Know date, history, significance

Kamal Nath wanted MP poll tie-up with SP with full honesty: Digvijaya Singh

'PM Modi is scared of him': Digvijaya Singh slams Shivraj Chouhan

Indians top the list of those seeking citizenship in wealthy OECD nations

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Telangana TRS Oxford University

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon