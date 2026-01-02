Friday, January 02, 2026 | 07:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bengal SIR: Parties submit 8 claims, objections to include eligible voters

Bengal SIR: Parties submit 8 claims, objections to include eligible voters

In its daily bulletin, the CEO's office detailed that the period for claims and objections from political parties was from December 17 to December 31, 2025

The CEO's bulletin also highlighted claims and objections received directly from electors (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 7:20 AM IST

Eight claims and objections "for inclusion" of eligible electors have been submitted by various political parties till December 31 amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

The revision exercise pertains to the draft electoral roll, which currently lists 7,08,16,630 electors.

In its daily bulletin, the CEO's office detailed that the period for claims and objections from political parties was from December 17 to December 31, 2025.

"Political parties have submitted their claims and objections with respect to the draft electoral roll," the statement read.

Among the submissions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed one claim; the Communist Party of India (Marxist) submitted two; the Indian National Congress submitted zero; the All India Trinamool Congress submitted three; the Bahujan Samaj Party submitted one; and the All India Forward Bloc submitted one.

 

The CEO's bulletin also highlighted claims and objections received directly from electors.

1,74,459 claims and objections for "inclusion of eligible electors (Form 6/6A) have been recieved directly from the electors after the publication of the draft electoral roll, while 37,781 have been recieved for "exclusion of ineligible electors (Form 7)".

"Zero affidavits have been received from any person under Section 2(G) of the RP Act, 1980, other than the electors of that Assembly Constituency under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960," the bulletin read.

The CEO's office has urged all eligible electors and political parties to review the draft electoral roll and submit any further claims or objections before the deadline of January 15.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had published the draft voter list for West Bengal on December 16. Over 58.2 lakh names were deleted during the enumeration period of the SIR exercise in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India West Bengal Election Commission

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:20 AM IST

