Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Will exceed target of creating 1 million govt jobs in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

"Here at Gandhi Maidan, a total of 26,935 newly recruited teachers are getting their appointment letters. We have so far provided government jobs to 3.63 lakh people in the state," he claimed

Nitish Kumar

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that his government was looking forward to not just achieving but "exceeding" the target of creating 10 lakh government jobs in the state.
Speaking at a function organised here for the distribution of appointment letters to newly recruited teachers, Kumar said his government provided appointment letters to 96,823 newly recruited teachers at all district headquarters in the state during the day.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Here at Gandhi Maidan, a total of 26,935 newly recruited teachers are getting their appointment letters. We have so far provided government jobs to 3.63 lakh people in the state," he claimed.
"We will soon achieve the target of providing 10 lakh government jobs to youths of the state. Let me make it very clear that we will not just achieve the target but exceed it... the state government is working in that direction," the CM said.
Besides, five lakh employment opportunities have been created for the state's youths, and around 3.68 lakh contractual teachers will soon get government employee status after clearing competency examinations, he said.
After the formation of Grand Alliance government in Bihar in August 2022, Kumar had announced that his government would create at least 10 lakh government jobs and an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" in several sectors.
"We have distributed appointment letters to over 2 lakh newly recruited teachers in the last 70 days," he said, adding the drive will continue.
"Of the over 2 lakh newly recruited teachers, 85 per cent are from Bihar, while the remaining 15 per cent are from Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chandigarh. People hailing from Bihar also get appointments in other states," he said.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) did a commendable job by conducting the recruitment process of teachers so smoothly, he added.

Also Read

Nitish can return to NDA any time, says Athawale; takes dig at 'INDIA'

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

2nd meeting of Oppn in Bengaluru today; AAP to join after Cong backing

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

'Lohri' celebrated with traditional fervour in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Over 15 firecracker stalls, dozen vehicles gutted in fire in Jharkhand

1,200 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 logged so far, says Insacog

Uttarakhand govt increases DA of employees by 42% to 46% per month

Centre lodges strong protest with Britain over visit of envoy to PoK

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar jobs govt job

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon