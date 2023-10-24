close
Will never accept illegal immigrants in Manipur, says CM Biren Singh

The ethnic park at Moirang where traditional houses of 34 indigenous communities of the state are on display bears testimony to the emotional bonds that exist within people, Singh said

N Biren Singh

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday asserted that his government will never accept illegal immigrants in the state and said indigenous communities must continue to maintain their historical ties.
Singh also said that the arrest of two cadres of Myanmar-based outfit Chin Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA) in Churachandpur district on Monday revealed the involvement of outside groups in the ethnic strife in the state which began in early May leaving more than 180 people dead.
Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for three projects at Andro in Imphal East district, he said, "I seek your support to maintain the old bond that exists among the traditional and government-recognised 34 communities. However, I will never allow and accept illegal immigrants."

The ethnic park at Moirang where traditional houses of 34 indigenous communities of the state are on display bears testimony to the emotional bonds that exist within people, Singh said.
"Our issue has been taken up by the Central government. The NIA (National Investigation Agency) has made it clear that the issue in Manipur is between neither minority and majority nor Hindus and Christians. It is of waging war against the Indian union by terror groups from Myanmar and Bangladesh in collaboration with Manipur-based outfits," he said.
The arrest of two cadres of Chin Kuki Liberation Army yesterday showed the involvement of outside groups in the violence in the state, the chief minister added.
The CKLA cadres were apprehended from Chaijang area along the India-Myanmar border and arms and ammunition were seized from them.
Singh said, "The central and Manipur governments have and will continue to face the external aggression in the state. Security forces have been deployed at all vulnerable areas.
The ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.
Operations are on to dismantle illegally constructed bunkers, arrest miscreants and seize illegal arms, he said adding that there has been much progress in these moves.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid included construction of a football stadium and setting up of a market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Northeast India Manipur Biren Singh

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

