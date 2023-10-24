India bag 18 medals, including 4 gold on Day 2 of Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Prachi Yadav became the first Indian to win a para canoe gold in the Asian Para Games as she led the country's medal rush for the second consecutive day here on Tuesday.

India won 18 medals on Tuesday, including four gold, taking the total tally to 35 in the first two days of competition. India had won 17 medals, including six gold, on Monday.

India remained on fourth spot in the standings with 10 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze, behind China (155) , Iran (44) and Uzbekistan (38).

Prachi, who had won a silver in canoe VL2 category on Monday, bagged her second medal of the Games as she picked up a gold in KL2 event.

Deepthi Jeevanji (women's T20 400m), Sharath Shankarappa Makanahalli (men's T13 5000m) and Neeraj Yadav (men's F54/55/56 discus throw) were the other gold medal winners on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Prachi, who is paralysed below the waist, clocked 54.962 to cover the 500m distance and win gold in the KL2 event, meant for athletes who propel themselves with their arms and partial trunk and leg function. She hails from Gwalior.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the medal-winning efforts of the Indian athletes in a series of tweets.

"Congratulations to @ItzPrachi on winning the prestigious Gold Medal win in the Para Canoe Women's KL2 event. This was such an exceptional performance, which has made India proud. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead," Modi wrote on X, acknowledging the stupendous effort of Prachi.

Deepthi then won a gold in women's T20 category 400m race -- meant for athletes with intellectual impairment -- with the Games and Asian record timing of 56.69 seconds.

Makanahalli clocked 20:18.90 to win the 5000m race competed by runners with a visual impairment. Only the gold medal was awarded in this event as just two athletes competed in the event.

Indians swept all the three medals in men's F54/55/56 discus throw event with Neeraj Yadav winning the gold with the Games and Asian record distance of 38.56m. Yogesh Kathuniya (42.13m) and Muthuraja (35.06m) were second and third respectively.

Ravi Rongali (men's F40 shot put), Parmod (men's T46 1500m), Ajay Kumar (men's T64 400m) and Simran Sharma (women's T12 100m) clinched a silver each from the track. Rakesh Bhaira picked a bronze in men's T46 1500m event.

The PM also mentioned lauded their achievements on his X page.

In para shooting, Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal bagged a silver and bronze respectively in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event while Rubina Francis bagged a bronze in the P2 women's 10m air pistol SH1 category.

The bronze medal winners on the day were Manish Kaurav (men's KL3 canoe) -- who is the husband of Prachi --, Ashok (men's 65kg powerlifting), Gajendra Singh (men's VL2 canoe) and Ekta Bhayan (women's F32/51 club throw).

India picked up a whopping 17 medals, including six gold, on the first day of competitions with star shooter Avani Lekhara leading the way.

Besides Avani (women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1), the other gold winners on Monday were Pranav Soorma (men's F51 club throw), Shailesh Kumar (men's T63 high jump), Nishad Kumar (men's T47 high jump), Ankur Dhama (men's T11 5000m) and Praveen Kumar (men's T64 high jump).

India is being represented by 313 athletes at the Hangzhou Para Asian Games, the most in any edition, with a target of winning 100 medals.

The country is participating in 17 out of the 22 sports, fielding athletes for the first time in rowing, canoeing, lawn bowl, taekwondo and blind football.