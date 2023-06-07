close

Will seek parents' feedback to develop Delhi's education system: Kejriwal

Bawana's B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence has 50 classrooms, eight laboratories, two libraries, lifts, staff rooms and offices

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the AAP government will be seeking parents' feedback on how to further develop the education system.

He was speaking after inaugurating a new branch of School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) in north west Delhi's Bawana. He said the school has been dedicated to children of rural Delhi.

"This country gave me a very good education. I want to return this favour by giving the best possible education to every child out there. Soon we will seek feedback from parents about how we can develop the education system further," Kejriwal said.

Bawana's B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence has 50 classrooms, eight laboratories, two libraries, lifts, staff rooms and offices.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Education Minister Atishi noted, "Even the best private schools are not as good as Delhi government schools in the present times. Delhi's 'education revolution' has presented every child with an opportunity to make this country a better place to live in.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

