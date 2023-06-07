Gehlot inaugurates Kaliteer lift, Silavat Anicut projects in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated Kaliteer lift project and the Silavat Anicut project in the Dholpur district.

On this occasion, he called upon the people to conserve water and adopt more farming methods with less water.

Gehlot laid the foundation stone of the Kaliteer lift project and inaugurated the Silavat Anicut project through video conferencing from his residence.

He said these projects would increase the water level in the Dholpur district. Farmers will get sufficient water for irrigation for a long time, due to which they will be able to do farming throughout the year and their income will also increase.

According to a statement, Gehlot instructed the departmental officers to get the work of the Kaliteer lift project done in a timely and quality manner.

He said that water is a limited and priceless natural resource and urged people to adopt the method of water conservation and more farming with less water.

A total of Rs 643 crore will be spent on the construction of the Kaliteer lift project in the Sarmathura tehsil of Basedi assembly. Parvati Dam and Ramsagar Dam will be filled to their full capacity every year by lifting about 180 metres of excessive water in the Chambal River during the rainy season.

With this, irrigation facilities will be ensured in the command area. With the filling of these dams, water will always be available in Bamni, Parvati and Utangan rivers of the district.

With this project, necessary drinking water will also be available for 3 urban and 433 rural areas of Dholpur district. With the increase in the groundwater level of the district, the farmers will be able to have easy access to drinking water for irrigation and for the common people and animals.

Similarly, a 100-metre-long and 2-metre-high anicut has been made on Utangan river in Silavat village of Rajkheda tehsil of Dholpur district. This anicut will benefit 12,000 people in villages, including Silavat, Jawahar ka Pura, Katarpura and Kasiapura.