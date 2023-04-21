close

Snowfall triggers landslide on Badrinath national highway, blocks road

A landslide triggered by snowfall and rain has blocked the Badrinath national highway at Hanuman Chatti, the district administration said on Friday

Press Trust of India Gopeshwar (U'Khand)
Badrinath Dham

Badrinath Dham (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
A landslide triggered by snowfall and rain has blocked the Badrinath national highway at Hanuman Chatti, the district administration said on Friday.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing the rubble that accumulated on the highway at Hanuman Chatti, about 10 km from the Himalayan temple, due to the landslide on Thursday evening.

The Badrinath shrine is scheduled to reopen for devotees on April 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : landslide snowfall

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

