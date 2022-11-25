What's behind the fall in India's FDI inflows?
During the first half of this fiscal, foreign direct investment equity inflows fell by 14%. The total FDI also saw a contraction of 9%. What led to this fall and what could be its impact on economy?
Topics
FDI equity inflows | Equity markets | Foreign direct investment
https://mybs.in/2b2Fd1Q
During the first half of this fiscal, foreign direct investment equity inflows fell by 14%. While the total FDI -- which includes equity inflows -- also saw a contraction of 9%. So what led to this fall and what could be its impact on the Indian economy? This podcast break it down for you
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 12:57 IST
