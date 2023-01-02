Xbox exclusive game 'Redfall' likely to be launched in early May 2023

-
Xbox exclusive game 'Redfall' is reportedly set to launch in early May this year, probably in the first week.
Redfall is developed by Arkane Studios which Microsoft acquired with its ZeniMax Media acquisition in 2021, reports Windows Central.
Redfall will join the 'Starfield' game as part of the tech giant's big Xbox and PC gaming console line-up.
In the open-world action game Redfall, up to four friends can participate in a drop in co-op to help rid the island town of a deadly vampire infection.
Moreover, the developer emphasises that players who want a more traditional Arkane experience can still enjoy the solo "immersive sim" gameplay for which the studio is known, the report said.
In March 2021, the European Commission had approved Microsoft's $7.5 billion deal to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, one of the largest, privately held game developers and publishers in the world.
Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant's lawyers had revealed that three upcoming games from Bethesda Softworks will be Xbox-exclusive.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:13 IST
