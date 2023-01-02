JUST IN
Nvidia accidently leaks specs of 'unlaunched' graphics card RTX 4070 Ti
Google settles 2 more location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 million in US
Xbox exclusive game 'Redfall' likely to be launched in early May 2023
Apple permanently shuts down popular weather application 'Dark Sky'
Apple considering to cut prices of base, Plus models of iPhone 15
Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023
Global cellular IoT module shipments market grows only 2% in Q3 2022
India's internet industry to reach $5 trillion valuation by 2030
Post-pandemic world reels from surge in cyberattacks; here's how to be safe
Twitter bans 48k accounts for policy violations in India between Oct-Nov
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple permanently shuts down popular weather application 'Dark Sky'
icon-arrow-left
Google settles 2 more location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 million in US
Business Standard

Xbox exclusive game 'Redfall' likely to be launched in early May 2023

Redfall will join the 'Starfield' game as part of the tech giant's big Xbox and PC gaming console line-up

Topics
Xbox | gaming industry | Video games

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Xbox
Xbox

Xbox exclusive game 'Redfall' is reportedly set to launch in early May this year, probably in the first week.

Redfall is developed by Arkane Studios which Microsoft acquired with its ZeniMax Media acquisition in 2021, reports Windows Central.

Redfall will join the 'Starfield' game as part of the tech giant's big Xbox and PC gaming console line-up.

In the open-world action game Redfall, up to four friends can participate in a drop in co-op to help rid the island town of a deadly vampire infection.

Moreover, the developer emphasises that players who want a more traditional Arkane experience can still enjoy the solo "immersive sim" gameplay for which the studio is known, the report said.

In March 2021, the European Commission had approved Microsoft's $7.5 billion deal to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, one of the largest, privately held game developers and publishers in the world.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant's lawyers had revealed that three upcoming games from Bethesda Softworks will be Xbox-exclusive.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Xbox

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU