Nintendo releases new update for Mario Kart 7 game after 10 years

-
ALSO READ
Nintendo to end support for account logins via FB, Twitter from Oct 25
Razer unveils Nintendo Switch-style, world's 1st 5G gaming device
Apple Arcade launches 'JellyCar Worlds' game, updates 'Sneaky Sasquatch'
Nintendo cancels 'Smash World Tour' tournament without any warning
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal Call of Duty with Nintendo, Sony on spot
-
Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has released a new update for its Mario Kart 7 video game after 10 years.
Like many release notes, version 1.2 simply lists "several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience".
"A new software update for Mario Kart 7 became available for download. Please take a moment to download and install this update while your Nintendo 3DS console is connected to the internet," reads Nintendo's customer support page.
Moreover, the company mentioned that all players must be using the same version of the software to play together.
The earlier update was released on May 15, 2012, in which it was made available to eliminate shortcut exploits in the Wuhu Loop, Maka Wuhu, and Bowser Castle 1 tracks when they were played in the Online Multiplayer Mode.
Last month, Nintendo announced a joint venture with mobile company DeNA to establish a new firm called Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd, which is set to launch in April 2023.
According to The Verge, DeNA co-developed several Nintendo titles for iOS and Android, including Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Mario Kart Tour.
Nintendo said that the partnership will "strengthen the digitalisation" of its business which has already been incredibly successful for the company.
--IANS
shs/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 13:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU