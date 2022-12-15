JUST IN
Business Standard

Nintendo releases new update for Mario Kart 7 game after 10 years

Nintendo said that the partnership will "strengthen the digitalisation" of its business which has already been incredibly successful for the company

Topics
Nintendo | gaming industry | online games

IANS  |  San Francisco 

A Nintendo video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Reuters
Nintendo

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has released a new update for its Mario Kart 7 video game after 10 years.

Like many release notes, version 1.2 simply lists "several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience".

"A new software update for Mario Kart 7 became available for download. Please take a moment to download and install this update while your Nintendo 3DS console is connected to the internet," reads Nintendo's customer support page.

Moreover, the company mentioned that all players must be using the same version of the software to play together.

The earlier update was released on May 15, 2012, in which it was made available to eliminate shortcut exploits in the Wuhu Loop, Maka Wuhu, and Bowser Castle 1 tracks when they were played in the Online Multiplayer Mode.

Last month, Nintendo announced a joint venture with mobile company DeNA to establish a new firm called Nintendo Systems Co., Ltd, which is set to launch in April 2023.

According to The Verge, DeNA co-developed several Nintendo titles for iOS and Android, including Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Mario Kart Tour.

Nintendo said that the partnership will "strengthen the digitalisation" of its business which has already been incredibly successful for the company.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 13:50 IST

