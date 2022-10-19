Sony to launch DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 globally

-
ALSO READ
New Sony PlayStation 5 gaming consoles to be available in India soon
Sony PlayStation VR2 to offer live streaming support, more features
PlayStation hardware head Masayasu Ito leaves Sony after 36 years
Sony to soon launch its new revamped PlayStation Plus tiers globally
Netflix ramps up hiring for Cloud gaming services, plans to launch 50 games
-
Sony has announced that it will launch its DualSense Edge wireless controller, the first-ever ultra-customisable controller developed by PlayStation, globally on January 26, 2023.
The DualSense Edge Controller will be available for a price of $199.99. Pre-orders will begin on PlayStation Direct from October 25 in the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.
The latest controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalization options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface, the company said in a blogpost.
It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive trigger.
Moreover, the users can make the wireless controller uniquely theirs with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons.
Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, and users can even charge the controller via a USB connection, all while making sure the player is always ready for their next play session.
Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant is reportedly planning to soon bring its new PlayStation 5 gaming consoles to the Indian market.
--IANS
shs/vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 14:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU