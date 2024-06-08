Business Standard
With Ramoji Rao's demise, India lost media titan: President Murmu

"With the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector," President Murmu said in a post on X

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu speaks during the national launch of 'Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society', in New Delhi, Monday, May 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the demise of renowned media tycoon Ramoji Rao and said his contributions to the industry will be long remembered.
"With the demise of Shri Ramoji Rao, India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector," President Murmu said in a post on X.
Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday. He was 88.
An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered a number of ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, ETV news network and Ramoji Film City, President Murmu said.
"Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as his vision was essentially rooted in society. His contributions to this industry will be long remembered. My condolences to his family and well-wishers," she said.

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

