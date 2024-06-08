Business Standard
Delhi records minimum temperature of 30 deg C, 2.4 notches above average

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius, Met dept said

Agra: A man rides a bicycle on the eve of the World Bicycle Day, in Agra, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The weather department has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm during the day. The humidity at 8.30 am was at 42 per cent.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius, it stated.
The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 242 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

