Woman falls 300 feet into valley while reversing car to make reel. WATCH

In an incident near the Sulibhanjan Dattadham Temple in Sambhaji Nagar, located 340.3 kilometres from Mumbai, a young woman lost her life in a car accident while filming for a social media reel. The mishap occurred on Monday afternoon, June 17, around 2 pm.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Shweta Deepak Surwase, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, was accompanied by her friend Shivraj Sanjay Mule, 25, at the time of the incident. They had driven to the area with the intention of capturing footage for social media reel.

Tragically, while attempting to reverse the vehicle, an unexpected mishap occurred. The car slipped, leading to inadvertent pressure on the accelerator, causing it to overturn and plunge into the valley below. Shweta succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Following the accident, the Khultabad Police conducted an investigation at the scene and summoned the relatives of both the deceased and her friend for further inquiries.







In a separate incident in Mumbai, tragedy struck on Sunday when a speeding chemical tanker collided with a scooter on the National Park Bridge of Mumbai’s Western Express Highway, claiming the lives of two people. The driver of the tanker has been arrested by Kasturba Marg Police on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The collision occurred when the tanker hit a Suzuki Burgman scooter from behind on the southbound side of the National Park Bridge in Borivali (East) on Sunday afternoon. The victims, close friends from Bhayander East, were en route to buy clothes for a friend when the accident occurred, resulting in severe head injuries for both.