Unrest in Manipur's Kangpokpi as locals defy Shah's free movement directive

Unrest in Manipur's Kangpokpi as locals defy Shah's free movement directive

Demonstrators burnt a few private vehicles as they attempted to stop the movement of a state transport bus heading for Senapati district from Imphal

The protest was also directed against the peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei body. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Imphal
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Manipur's Kangpokpi district witnessed fresh unrest on Saturday as security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for free movement across the state from March 8 and a peace march by a Meitei organisation.

Police said demonstrators clashed with security personnel, pelted stones, leading to injuries.

Demonstrators burnt a few private vehicles as they attempted to stop the movement of a state transport bus heading for Senapati district from Imphal.  ALSO READ: Security forces stop Meitei body''s peace march in Manipur's Imphal West

Protesters also burnt tyres along the NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and gathered in the middle of the roads to stop any movement of state government vehicles.

 

The protest was also directed against the peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei body.

The peace march that was underway in more than 10 four-wheelers was, however, stopped by security forces at Sekmai on way to Kangpokpi district.

Police had earlier said they have been told to stop the march as they did not have permission.

"We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government," a policeman said.

However, FOCS members objected saying they were just following what Shah's instruction allowing free movement across the state from Saturday.

Meanwhile, a purported video released by Kuki-Zo village volunteers group from an undisclosed location said it was against the government of India's decision regarding free movement and demanded a separate administration. The authenticity of the video could not be corroborated by PTI.

"Any attempt to enter our areas will be met with strong resistance. No free movement before separate administration" a volunteer was heard saying in the video.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

