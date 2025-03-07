Friday, March 07, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / On Women's Day, PM Modi to hand over his social media account to women

On Women's Day, PM Modi to hand over his social media account to women

PM Modi stressed that the govt's aim is to provide nutrition to every family of the country in order to fight battles against malnutrition and anemia

PM Modi in Surat rally

PM Modi in Surat rally

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat on a two-day tour, held a public rally in Surat on Friday. During the rally, PM Modi made a major announcement, revealing that he will hand over his social media account to women on International Women's Day, which falls on Saturday.
 
Furthermore, PM Modi praised the Surat Food Security Campaign and stated that it will serve as an "inspiration" for other districts of Gujarat.
 
PM Modi also stressed that the government's aim is to provide nutrition to every family in the country to combat malnutrition and anaemia. 
 
He further claimed that there were around 50 million bogus ration cards in the country, which the Centre has "removed from the system".
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Naxalism vanishing from jungles but taking root in urban centres: PM Modi

According to the data shared by Internshala, from July 2023 to July 2024, the average monthly pay in content writing was Rs 5,000 even though the highest monthly stipend offered was nearly Rs 50,000. For other fields like social media marketing, grap

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Application process set to close on March 12

Mani Shankar Aiyar, Mani, Mani Shankar

WATCH: Mani Shankar Aiyar calls Rajiv Gandhi 'two-time failure', sparks row

Modi, Narendra Modi

India's urban population set to reach 900 mn by 2047, says PM Modi

Modi belgium

PM Modi meets Belgium's Princess Astrid, discusses trade and tech ties

 
The recent Budget announcement to provide income tax exemption to those earning up to Rs 12 lakh has been widely appreciated. PM Modi, speaking about it in his rally, said that the income tax exemption will "benefit" the salaried class, small businesspersons, and workers. 
  Apart from that, PM Modi mocked the Opposition in the Surat rally by saying that loans worth Rs 32 trillion are given under the MUDRA scheme but "those who got zero seats won't know how many zeros are there in this figure". 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Will hand over operation of my social media to women, says PM Modi on Int'l Women's Day

youtube

YouTube removes 2.9 mn videos in India for violating community guidelines

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests WTC Group promoter Ashish Bhalla in real estate fraud case

blue collar

Gender gap persists in India's blue-collar jobs despite some gains: Report

Mohalla clinics

BJP government to shut 250 mohalla clinics in Delhi; AAP slams decision

Topics : Narendra Modi International Women's Day India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech Income tax collection income-tax exemption tax exemption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon