DTC partners with travel app Tummoc to introduce 'single-journey ticket'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has partnered with a travel app for ensuring that commuters in the national capital do not have to visit multiple sites to book bus tickets and cabs by bringing different modes of transport on one platform.
The trial for the government's "single-journey ticket" project has commenced and will last for seven days, officials said.
"We have started a trial run for the project. DTC has partnered with Tummoc, a travel app, for this. We are introducing digital DTC passes and all-in-ticket. The trial run will go for seven days so that the users can give their feedback. We will also get to know about the technical glitches if there are any and will improve them before we launch it formally," a transport department official said.
Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI that the single-journey ticket will save users the time and energy while booking autos and cabs.
"We have tied up with Tummoc to launch single-journey ticket. Under this, the same ticket will be used for commuting in an auto, metro, and bus and will cater to commuters from the origin to the destination.
"Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working to encourage multi-modal transport and strengthen last-mile connectivity. We have started a trial run for this initiative today so that when it is launched, commuters do not face technical glitches. This single-journey ticket will not only be convenient but also save users the time and energy while booking autos and cabs and buying tickets in physical form," he told PTI.
The DTC also posted about the commencement of the trial run for the project.
"Exciting News! DTC has collaborated with @tummoc4u to introduce digital DTC passes and the first-of-its-kind All-in-One Ticket! These new and exciting features are now LIVE for you to test and give feedback," the public transporter said in a post on X.
Announcing the initiatives, Tummoc also posted on the microblogging site, "We've launched some big features in #Delhi: 1 DTC bus passes 2 Delhi Metro Tickets 3? The revolutionary #AllInOne Ticket...all on Tummoc! Now LIVE for testing. Please try it & share feedback! Thank you for the guidance & support @TransportDelhi @dtchq_delhi @OfficialDMRC."

As of December 2023, the Delhi government's fleet had 7,232 buses, including 4,391 operated by the DTC and 2,841 by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

The daily bus ridership in 2023 stood at 41 lakh.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal DTC Delhi Travel app transport

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

