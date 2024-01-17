Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi Court sends suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative Matoo to jail

Duty Magistrate Isha Singh sent Matoo, 32, to jail till January 31 on an application moved by the Delhi Police, after he was produced before the court

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javaid Ahmad Matoo, allegedly involved in 11 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, to 14-day judicial custody, while setting free another accused in the case for want of evidence.
Duty Magistrate Isha Singh sent Matoo, 32, to jail till January 31 on an application moved by the Delhi Police, after he was produced before the court.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Matoo, allegedly a highly indoctrinated terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from Delhi's Nizamuddin area. He was driving a stolen car when he was apprehend, police said.
The magistrate, however, ordered the release of Mohd. Rafi Najar on a police application which said no incriminating evidence was found against him.
"As on date, there is no admissible incriminating evidence against the accused Najar and so, there exists no ground for his detention in this case," the judge said.
Najar was arrested in the case on the basis of the disclosure statement of Matoo, who claimed he used to look after the finances of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen.
Police arrested Najar from Tihar jail, where he was lodged in another case.
"However, at this stage, the IO (investigating officer) has submitted that despite sustained interrogation and investigation, no incriminating evidence has surfaced against the accused Najar," police told the court.
Matoo is named in "11 known terror attack cases", including five grenade attacks and killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said and claimed he is also associated with another terrorist outfit Al Badr.
Dozens of police personnel have also been injured in attacks led by Matoo, police said.
Najar, however, will remain behind bars in the other case lodged against him.

Also Read

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted for attacks in J&K arrested in Delhi

Hizbul affiliated terrorist arrested by UP ATS from J-K's Anantnag district

Can't allow inadequate prison healthcare system to violate right: HC

Security forces bust hideout of HM terrorist Jhangir Saroori: J-K police

PM Modi cites East India Company, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at INDIA

Work on closed runway at Delhi airport to be completed by Jan 19

Leopardess with two cubs roaming Indore Infosys campus: Forest officials

SpiceJet passenger gets stuck in lavatory mid-air, airline apologises

India tops global indoor pollution with average annual PM2.5 levels: Study

PM Modi will be main 'yajman' of Ram temple consecration: Top priest

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Courts Hizbul Mujahideen prison

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon