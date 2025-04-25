Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Working on to ensure 'not even a drop' of water goes to Pak: C R Paatil

Working on to ensure 'not even a drop' of water goes to Pak: C R Paatil

The decision was made following a militant attack on tourists in the Himalayan territory of Kashmir that killed 26 people, causing India to suspend a key river water sharing treaty with Pakistan

CR Paatil, Jal Shakti Minister

CR Paatil, Jal Shakti Minister | Credit: X/@CRPaatil

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is working on measures to ensure "not even a drop" of water goes to Pakistan, India's Water Resources Minister C.R. Paatil said on Friday. 
The decision was made following a militant attack on tourists in the Himalayan territory of Kashmir that killed 26 people, causing India to suspend a key river water sharing treaty with Pakistan.
  "We will ensure that not a single drop of the Indus river's water reaches Pakistan," he said in a post on X. 
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Indus Waters Treaty was 'most unfair document' to people of J-K: CM Omar

waqf bill, waqf property

Over 20 lakh acre waqf land added post 2013 amendment: Centre to SC

Supreme Court

Waqf row: Centre opposes SC blanket stay on law with presumed validity

Medha Patkar

Activist Medha Patkar released hours after arrest in defamation case

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi distributes black armbands at mosque to protest Pahalgam attack

Topics : Jal Shakti Ministry Jal shakti Pahalgam attack Indus Waters Treaty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon