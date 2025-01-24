Business Standard

India open to global collaboration on water management: Jal Shakti Minister

Minister CR Patil reiterated India's commitment and readiness to promote global cooperation and initiate transformative discussions to ensure a water-secure future

CR Paatil, Jal Shakti Minister

CR Paatil, Jal Shakti Minister | Credit: X/@CRPaatil

Press Trust of India Davos
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

India is ready to collaborate with other countries on water conservation efforts, Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil told the global leaders here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Participating in a discussion here during the five-day summit ending on Friday, Patil also listed out the sustainable water management practices adopted by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is ready to share them for the benefit of the world community, he told the global leaders present at the meeting.

"India is prepared for collaborations on potential water management issues," he said and called upon the world to engage in water conservation efforts, highlighting the challenges that need attention.

 

He also urged all nations to come forward for equitable water management.

He reiterated India's commitment and readiness to promote global cooperation and initiate transformative discussions to ensure a water-secure future.

"Prime Minister Modi takes this issue very seriously. Water conservation, water security and ensuring access to water for all are his top priorities. There was a time when many areas of Gujarat faced a severe water crisis, but the visionary steps taken under his leadership have brought water security and stability across the region," he said.

Patil, the first Indian Water Resources Minister to participate in the WEF, said that PM Modi set a target of at least 75 Amrit lakes in every district, while today, over 60,000 lakes have been built or revived, contributing significantly to water resources and management efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jal Shakti Ministry Urban water management water management

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

