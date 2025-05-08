Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / World Bank chief to visit UP to witness state's transformation: Govt

World Bank chief to visit UP to witness state's transformation: Govt

During his one-day tour, the World Bank chief will travel from Delhi to Lucknow in the morning. He is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings and programmes at Hotel Taj

Ajay Banga, Ajay, Banga

Later, he will meet the chief minister at his residence for a discussion and dinner, it added. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Bank President Ajay Banga will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday to witness the remarkable transformation of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Thursday.

"His visit reflects the increasing global interest in Uttar Pradesh's rapid development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the state moves steadily toward its ambitious goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy," it said in a statement.

During his one-day tour, the World Bank chief will travel from Delhi to Lucknow in the morning. He is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings and programmes at Hotel Taj, including a roundtable discussion with stakeholders in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, the statement said.

 

Later, he will meet the chief minister at his residence for a discussion and dinner, it added.

Following the engagements in Lucknow, the World Bank president will visit the Take-Home Ration (THR) plant in Chinhat Block, where he will review the plant's operations and learn about initiatives aimed at improving nutrition. From there, he will proceed to Rajouli in Barabanki, where he will tour a beekeeping centre and interact with women self-help groups.

Banga will conclude his visit with a programme at Hotel Taj before departing back to Delhi, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sofiya Qureshi, Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Pak tried to attack Indian military bases, says Col Sofiya Qureshi

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Indus Treaty a mistake, govt to draw water use plan: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Rs 10 trn to upgrade 30K km of 2-lane roads to 4-lane highways: Gadkari

shipping, trade

India, Chile ink terms of reference for comprehensive free trade pact

nipah virus kerala

Nipah virus case confirmed in Kerala's Malappuram district: Officials

Topics : World Bank Ajay Banga Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon