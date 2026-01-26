Republic Day greetings pour in as Trump, Xi underline India's global role

World leaders congratulated India on its 77th Republic Day on Monday, with US President Donald Trump stating that the two countries share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his message, described India and China as “good neighbours, friends and partners”.

What did China’s leadership say about India on Republic Day?

In his message to President Droupadi Murmu, Xi said that achieving “dragon and elephant dancing together” is the right choice for both countries. The Chinese president said he hoped both sides would adhere to the important consensus that China and India are “partners for cooperation and opportunities for development”, strengthen strategic communication, expand exchanges and cooperation, address each other’s concerns, and promote the healthy and stable development of China–India relations.

India–China relations have recovered from the strain of the 2020 border conflict, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having visited China in August 2025 — his first visit to the country since 2018. Xi’s message on Monday also indicated that Beijing believes relations between the two countries have improved. His remarks echoed the message he sent on April 1, 2025, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, when he referred to the “Dragon–Elephant Tango”.

How did the United States mark India’s Republic Day?

In his message, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke of India–US “close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies”, adding that through multi-layered engagement such as the Quad, the bilateral relationship delivers real results for both countries and the Indo-Pacific region.

“I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead,” Rubio said in a statement. Neither Trump nor Rubio referred to India–US trade relations, which remain strained following the White House’s imposition of a punitive 50 per cent duty on Indian goods and the lack of progress in trade deal negotiations.

Last year, Rubio had said the India–US partnership continued to reach new heights and would be a defining relationship of the 21st century, specifically highlighting the economic relationship. He had also referred to joint efforts in space research and coordination within the Quad to promote a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

What other gestures marked Republic Day celebrations?

In New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who attended the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, said, “Thrilled to see the US-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US–India strategic partnership.” US-origin C-130J transport aircraft and Apache helicopters featured in the aerial display.

Governors of Alaska, Nebraska, South Dakota and Washington issued proclamations congratulating India and highlighting ties in agriculture, trade, technology, cultural exchange and education. A trade mission from Washington state is scheduled to visit India from January 29 to February 7. The Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted the second edition of the Invest India Business Forum at the Bell Harbor International Conference Centre on Saturday.

What did leaders from Europe and elsewhere say?

In his message to President Murmu, King Charles of the United Kingdom said the two countries would come together at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda in November. He congratulated Ahmedabad for securing the 2030 Commonwealth Games and commended India’s Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure initiative.

“See you in February,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in his message. He is scheduled to visit New Delhi to attend the Artificial Intelligence World Summit in mid-February.

A large group of international monks and nuns representing 40 countries attending the Global Buddhist Summit will be India’s honoured guests at this year’s Republic Day parade.