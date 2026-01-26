India-EU ties on display as von der Leyen, Costa attend Republic Day parade

After witnessing the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, where India’s military might and rich and diverse cultural heritage were showcased, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, one of the two chief guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday, said that a successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.

What did the Republic Day parade signify for India–EU ties?

For almost the entire duration of the 90-minute parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained to the European Union (EU) leadership — von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, who stood on either side of him — the significance of each passing contingent and tableau.

Usually, during the Republic Day parade, only the President of India remains standing to salute the passing contingents, while the visiting guests and the prime minister are seated. On Monday, however, Modi, along with the two chief guests — von der Leyen, dressed in a Banarasi gold bandhgala jacket, and Costa — stood on the dais as they watched the display. The parade also highlighted India’s strategic autonomy, featuring fighter jets, helicopters, military transport aircraft and missile systems from France, the United States and Russia.

The prime minister later said the presence of von der Leyen and Costa “underscores the growing strength of the India–European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values”, and adds momentum to deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors.

What are the key outcomes expected from the India–EU Summit?

The three leaders will chair the 16th India–EU Summit on Tuesday, where the two sides are expected to announce the conclusion of negotiations on the free trade agreement and also ink pacts on deepening defence and security partnership, mobility and information sharing.

Von der Leyen posted on social media after the ceremony: “It is the honour of a lifetime to be chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit.” She said Europe and India are the world’s largest democracies, committed to working together to shape a new global order. “This is why we are here to take our partnership to new heights,” she said.

How did security cooperation feature in the parade?

The parade featured an EU military contingent comprising four flag bearers carrying the flags of the European Union, the EU Military Staff, the EU Naval Force Atalanta — which spearheads EU naval diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific and is involved in maritime security — and the EU Naval Force Aspides, an EU military operation to protect international shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi rebels.

“The display of the flags of the EU, the EU Military Staff, and our maritime missions ATALANTA and ASPIDES at India’s Republic Day is a powerful symbol of our deepening security cooperation. It will culminate tomorrow in the signature of our Security and Defence Partnership,” von der Leyen said.

Apart from facilitating greater defence collaboration, including joint development and manufacturing of defence equipment, the security and defence pact will focus on Indo-Pacific security. The EU signed similar agreements with Japan and South Korea in November 2024. The Japan–EU Summit in Brussels in July 2023 recognised that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are closely interlinked.

What did António Costa say about Indo-Pacific cooperation?

In his social media posts, Costa also pointed to India–EU cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. “Good to see a contingent representing the EU,” he said, adding that it was “an opportunity to recall the importance of the action of the EU Naval Forces Atalanta and Aspides to enhance maritime security and protect the freedom of navigation, in particular in the Indo-Pacific”.

Costa, a former prime minister of Portugal from 2015 to 2024, is of Indian origin. Modi presented him with an Overseas Citizen of India card when they met in Lisbon in June 2017, describing him as representing “the best of the Indian diaspora across the world”. During Costa’s visit to India in January 2017, the Portuguese novel Signo da Ira, set in Goa and authored by his father, was translated into English and released.

What other agreements are expected between India and the EU?

On the eve of Republic Day, von der Leyen said that “India and Europe have made a clear choice” — one of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness. “We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible,” she said.

This marked the first time two top EU leaders attended India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.

The proposed India–EU Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) is expected to bring interoperability in the defence domain and open avenues for Indian firms to participate in the EU’s SAFE (Security Action for Europe) programme, a €150-billion financial instrument designed to help member states speed up defence readiness.

The two sides are also set to sign a Security of Information Agreement (SOIA) to boost industrial defence cooperation, and a framework agreement to facilitate the mobility of Indian workers to Europe. The EU has said its leadership will also discuss the Russia–Ukraine war and the situation in West Asia.

The defence and security pact is likely to allow Indian participation in European defence initiatives, provide for an annual defence and security dialogue, and deepen cooperation on maritime security, cyber issues and counterterrorism.

European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič were also present at Kartavya Path to witness the parade, which was held under the overarching theme of commemorating 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor and the government’s efforts towards atmanirbharta, or self-reliance.