close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wrestlers issue has dented India's image abroad, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the country's image has been severely dented by the ruling BJP's blatant display of disrespect towards women wrestlers

IANS Lucknow
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the country's image has been severely dented by the ruling BJP's blatant display of disrespect towards women wrestlers.

He said that this was a clear indicator of the party's feudal mindset which has come as a blot to the image of the democratic India in the world.

"News reports of exploitation, harassment and forcefully silencing voices of dissent are being published at the international level and are bringing a bad name to India before the world community. The BJP basically nurtures a feudal mindset where neither women are respected nor the common man. BJP has embarrassed democracy," he stated on Thursday.

Akhilesh quoted news reports about how the women wrestlers have accused a powerful official of sexual harassment and went to throw away their Olympic medals into Ganga and start a hunger strike after they were evicted from the protest site in New Delhi.

Earlier Akhilesh, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, had attacked the BJP over the handling of allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is a BJP MP.

The wrestlers had lodged a police complaint and approached the Supreme Court to get an FIR lodged in the case. They were now demanding the arrest of the BJP MP who has repeatedly pleaded innocence.

Also Read

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav flays rise in milk prices, bus fares

BJP has made agriculture an unprofitable proposition: SP's Akhilesh Yadav

Will remain in SP till last breath 'irrespective of post': Shivpal

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

Foxconn to start making iPhones in Bengaluru by April 2024: K'taka Minister

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Telangana Formation Day

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki rides Mumbai local, explores markets

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

"On one hand when elections are around the corner, the BJP talks of 'Beti Padao, Beti Bachao' and when these girls raise their voice against harassment and exploitation, the government treats them like this," Akhilesh said.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Akhilesh Yadav Woman wrestler

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon