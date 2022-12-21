JUST IN
Today's fight between interests of few and raising people's voice: Rahul
Manish Tewari gives 6th adjournment notice in LS on Chinese transgression
Will remain in SP till last breath 'irrespective of post': Shivpal

Speculation has been rife that Shivpal could be named the leader of the opposition or could be made the state president of the party, but the SP leadership has maintained a silence on the issue

Topics
Shivpal Singh Yadav | Samajwadi Party | Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has said that he will remain in the SP till his 'last breath' - whether he gets a post in the party or not.

Shivpal said he would live up to any responsibility, big or small, entrusted to him by party president Akhilesh Yadav.

 

Shivpal said, "Akhilesh is doing good as the leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha. The SP leaders are being implicated in false cases. The Samajwadi Party will continue to struggle and remove the BJP from power.

"The BJP government is doing injustice. Is it justice to file false cases and demolish somebody's house with bulldozers? The BJP government is sending innocent people to jail in false cases."

He further said, "Samajwadi Party will continue to fight for people who are facing injustice. False cases will be withdrawn when our government is formed."

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 10:49 IST

