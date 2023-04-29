close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Y20 meet in Ladakh befitting reply to those spreading fears: Thakur

The Y 20 Pre Summit Meeting under G20 hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs was concluded on April 28

ANI General News
Anurag Thakur

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Services and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said the successful conclusion of the Y20 pre-summit meeting is a befitting reply to those who tried to spread fear and confusion before the event.

Thakur during Y20 Yuwa Samwad in Ladakh said, "Some people must have felt pain when I said Y20 Pre-Summit was successful. Those who tried to spread fear and confusion before Y20 Pre-Summit in Leh & tried to make statements, I would like to say to them that Y20 Pre-Summit was also held in Leh and was a very successful event."

The Y 20 Pre Summit Meeting under G20 hosted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs was concluded on April 28.

The three-day event began on April 26 and witnessed more than 100 delegates.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on 1st December 2022 for a period of 1 year i.e. upto 30th November 2023. India's theme for its presidency is enshrined in its civilizational value system of 'Vasudeva kutumbakam'. Hence our theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Under the framework of the G20 Presidency, the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India will be organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023. Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group is organising discussions pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 will provide a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.

Also Read

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Union Min Anurag Thakur launches themes of Y20 summit at curtain raiser

Heading in right direction by maximising use of digital platforms: Khattar

SC asks MP to re-examine reservation for state residents in B.Ed admission

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in murder case, sentenced to 10 yrs jail term

Oversight committee to probe wrestlers' row yet to reach a conclusion: Rpt

Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll: Nitish Kumar

The Y20 Pre-Summit will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur G20 meeting Ladakh

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Health care financing in line with government's intentions

Atul Kotwal
6 min read

Heading in right direction by maximising use of digital platforms: Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar
1 min read

Y20 meet in Ladakh befitting reply to those spreading fears: Thakur

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

SC asks MP to re-examine reservation for state residents in B.Ed admission

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Humidity can complicate heat stress burden for Global South: Research

Summer, Early summer
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Joe Biden
5 min read

Excise 'scam': Delhi court denies bail to Sisodia in money laundering case

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
2 min read

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May
2 min read

Mahindra Finance standalone net income rises 14% to Rs 684 cr in Q4

Tech Mahindra to form JV with Mahindra Finance for payments bank
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon