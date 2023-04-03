close

Yediyurappa says son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura and not Varuna

Yediyurappa's statement came even though the BJP's Central Parliamentary Board, the party's highest decision-making body of which he is a member, has not yet cleared the list of candidates

Press Trust of India Shivamogga (KTK)
B S Yediyurappa

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said his son B Y Vijayendra will contest the May 10 Assembly elections from Shikaripura in this district, which he represented in the Lower House six times.

The BJP strongman, who had already announced his retirement from electoral politics, again ruled out the possibility of his son being fielded from Varuna in Mysuru against Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah.

Vijayendra, who is a BJP state vice-president, sought the people's blessings to contest from Shikaripura.

"There was a pressure on Vijayendra to contest from Varuna constituency but I decided that he should contest from Shikaripura because this was the constituency which gave me a political life, recognition and honour, Yediyurappa said addressing a public meeting.

Addressing people, Vijayendra said his father always took every religious community along throughout his political career.

If Yediyurappa grew politically then it is because of the work of our workers in Shikaripura, Vijayendra said adding that neither Yediyurappa nor his family members can ever forget their contribution in helping him grow.

"I have come here to make an appeal to you all to give me an opportunity to serve you in the coming days," he said, adding that he will take every community of the society along.

Last week, Yediyurappa hinted that his son may contest from Varuna but, the very next day, ruled out that possibility.

Topics : B S Yediyurappa | Karnataka | Karnataka polls | Politics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:18 PM IST

