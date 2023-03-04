Bribe case: No question of interference with Lokayukta, says Yediyurappa

JUST IN
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said the state's BJP government will not protect the accused party MLA and his son, who was caught taking a bribe

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said the state's BJP government will not protect the accused party MLA and his son, who was caught taking a bribe, and added that there is no question of interfering with the probe conducted by Lokayukta.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already issued a statement in this regard.

"No one is trying to interfere with the probe. The Chief Minister has stated that the required action will be initiated under the legal framework. I will not speak about it any further," he added.

Yediyurappa refused to comment on the protest by the Congress leaders demanding Bommai's resignation.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta sources explained that they are preparing to arrest Channagiri constituency MLA Madal Virupakshappa in connection with the case.

His son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh cash as bribe towards allotment of a tender.

Virupakshappa has been made prime accused in the case.

The development has caused severe embarrassment to the ruling BJP.

Prashanth Madal has been sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Virupakshappa, who was the Chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), has resigned from the post and denied any involvement in the case.

A total of Rs 2.02 crore was seized from the private office of Prashant Madal on Crescent Road and Rs 6.10 crore was seized from the residence of Virupakshappa.

Meanwhile, the Congress is staging a protest demanding resignation of Bommai in front of his residence.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 13:02 IST

