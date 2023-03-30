close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP will come back with absolute majority in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

"The wave is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. We will form the government with majority," Yediyurappa stated

IANS Bengaluru
B S Yediyurappa

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Chief Minister and BJP's Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa stated on Thursday that the party will come back to power with absolute majority in Karnataka, and the Congress will get only 60 to 70 seats.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said that he had observed the predictions of media houses. "I have been in politics for 50 years. I worked at the grassroots levels and know the pulse of the people. Three surveys have been conducted in Karnataka and the results predicted 130 to 140 seats for the BJP," he explained.

"The BJP leaders have toured across the state during the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in four teams. After seeing the huge masses, the Congress party is shell-shocked. The wave is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. We will form the government with majority," Yediyurappa stated.

"I have spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct a meeting with all Lok Sabha MPs and the Rajya Sabha members of the state. All MPs have already started working in their respective districts," he stated.

"In order to give justice to all sections of the society, CM Bommai, has given reservation of 7 per cent to Linagayats, 6 per cent to Vokkaligas, 6 per cent for SC (left), 5.5 per cent for SC (right), 1 per cent for Bhovi, Banjara and others. This has happened for the first time in the history of the state or perhaps the country," Yediyurappa maintained.

The elections have been declared and candidates will be finalised by the high command soon. "I will take up the state-tour along with MPs. PM Modi, Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda are going to visit the state for two to three rounds. The respect commanded by PM Modi at the international levels will also benefit us. The way people elected 25 MP seats in last Lok Sabha elections, the same kind of support BJP party will get in the upcoming elections," Yediyurappa stated.

Also Read

Bribe case: No question of interference with Lokayukta, says Yediyurappa

Helicopter carrying Karnataka CM faces difficulty in landing at helipad

CM, Yediyurappa having breakfast at Dalit's house photo-op: Congress

2023 polls will be as much of a test for Opposition parties as for BJP

Upper Bhadra scheme to be state's first national project: Karnataka CM

PM discusses landscape in world of semiconductors industry with NXP CEO

Here's what German foreign ministry said on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

India, Sri Lanka to jointly build solar power plant in island nation

New rules for Goa casinos soon, says CM Sawant during Budget speech

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

"I want to ask the Congress leaders who is their leader? Is it possible for Rahul Gandhi to match PM Modi? The leaders of Congress are seeing a beggar's dream of becoming CM," he said.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Topics : Karnataka | B S Yediyurappa | Politics

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon