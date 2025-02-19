Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Maha Kumbh water is safe': Yogi Adityanath rejects contamination report

CM Yogi Adityanath also criticised the Opposition for spreading 'misinformation' about the Maha Kumbh water being unfit for bathing

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday dismissed a report on water contamination at Maha Kumbh Mela, saying the water quality was suitable for bathing and performing "aachman" (sipping water ritual). He also criticised the Opposition for spreading "misinformation" about the water being unfit for bathing.
 
Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Adityanath mentioned that over 562.5 million devotees had already taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh, and several public figures who participated had praised the arrangements.  
 
"More than 562.5 million devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj. When we make any baseless allegations or show fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 560 million people," he said.
 
 

The chief minister's comments came amid controversy over a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report, which highlighted concerns about levels of 'faecal coliform' bacteria in the Ganga at Prayagraj.
 
The CPCB report, dated February 3, stated that faecal coliform levels exceeded the permissible limit of 2,500 units per 100 ml at all monitored locations, pointing to substantial sewage contamination.
 
Citing a report from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPCB) on Wednesday, the chief minister said that the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level was below 3 mg/litre, while the Dissolved Oxygen (DO) level in the Ganga had improved from 5 mg/litre to around 9 mg/litre.
 
He also took aim at the Opposition, accusing them of attempting to tarnish the Maha Kumbh, which is taking place after 144 years. He referred to remarks made by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Maha Kumbh.
 
"The Samajwadi Party president asked what was the need to spend money on the Maha Kumbh. Lalu Yadav called the Kumbh 'faltu.' Another partner of the Samajwadi Party (referring to Mamata Banerjee) said that Maha Kumbh had become the 'Mrityu Kumbh.' If organising events related to the Sanatana Dharma is a crime, then our government will keep committing that crime," he said.
 
(With agency inputs)

