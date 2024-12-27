Business Standard

UP CM Adityanath orders strict monitoring of police's infra projects

UP CM Adityanath orders strict monitoring of police's infra projects

Chairing a meeting at his official residence on Thursday, the chief minister directed that these projects be reviewed regularly at various administrative levels to ensure progress

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the importance of maintaining quality and adhering to deadlines in the construction of police lines, transit hostels, and training institutions under the home department.

Chairing a meeting at his official residence on Thursday, the chief minister directed that these projects be reviewed regularly at various administrative levels to ensure progress, according to an official statement.

Adityanath emphasised that a secretary-level official from the home department should conduct weekly reviews, while the additional chief secretary should conduct fortnightly reviews.

He added that monitoring responsibilities should also extend to district, range, and zonal police officers.

 

Highlighting accountability, the chief minister ordered a monthly third-party audit by technical institutes for all projects exceeding Rs 50 crore. This audit should include on-site verification and photographic evidence submitted alongside the report, the statement said.

Adityanath also underscored the need for experienced professionals in the construction process, suggesting the involvement of retired engineers or proficient professionals from reputed technical institutions, if necessary.

He further directed that no changes should be made to the approved project design after work has begun, except under unavoidable circumstances and with prior approval from the authorities.

For high-rise buildings, the chief minister instructed that elevators be made mandatory and a dedicated corpus fund be established for their maintenance.

Reviewing budget allocations and project progress zone-wise, Adityanath expressed his commitment to improving housing facilities for field officers.

Multi-storey residential buildings are being constructed in police lines for this purpose, as per the statement.

The chief minister pointed out that districts like Sambhal, Hapur, Chandauli, Auraiya, Amroha and Shamli currently lack permanent police lines, and their construction is underway to enhance operational efficiency.

He also said a transit hostel with four blocks at Aligarh Police Line will be completed by April 2025.

The State Firefighting Training College in Unnao and residential and non-residential facilities for the Veerangana Uda Devi Women Police Battalion in Lucknow must see accelerated progress, he directed the officials concerned.

Adityanath also called for the timely completion of significant projects, including doubling the capacity of police training facilities in Moradabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Sitapur.

The chief minister issued similar instructions for establishing new PAC battalions in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Shamli, and for constructing forensic labs in Ayodhya and residential police training schools in Meerut and Badaun for the women PAC Battalion in Gorakhpur.

He further directed the authorities to take strict action against contractors failing to meet contractual obligations, including issuing notices and blacklisting, if necessary.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government UP Police Adityanath

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

