Home / India News / 'Rhea framed by media': Zee owner's apology after CBI closes SSR probe

'Rhea framed by media': Zee owner's apology after CBI closes SSR probe

Subhash Chandra admits Zee News led the charge against Rhea Chakraborty, apologising as the CBI confirms Sushant Rajput's death was not a murder

Rhea Chakraborty. Source: @rhea_chakraborty/ Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty receives public apology from Zee News owner after CBI confirms Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as suicide (Photo: @rhea_chakraborty/ Instagram)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zee News owner Subhash Chandra has issued a public apology to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, confirming that his death was a suicide. Chandra acknowledged the media’s role, including Zee News, in portraying Chakraborty as an accused and urged others to apologise.  
 
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chandra wrote: "In the Sushant Rajput murder case, CBI has filed a closure report. I believe it is due to lack of credible evidence. No scope for ambiguity, hence it means no case is made out. In retrospect, I feel that Rhea Chakraborty was made an accused by the media, led by Zee News."
 
 
He further added, "News through its editor & reporters [at that time] led the charge, and others followed Zee News. As a mentor of Zee News, I advise them to be brave and apologise. I do apologise to Rhea, even with no involvement of mine. I am like ‘एक मुख रुद्राक्ष’ – same inside and out. Call a spade a spade." 

  CBI declares Sushant Singh Rajput's death a suicide

 
Nearly five years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence, the CBI has officially concluded its investigation, filing a closure report that states his death was a "simple case of suicide."
 
The CBI’s miscellaneous criminal application, filed before the Bandra magistrate court on Friday, seeks to close the case and absolves all those named in the two FIRs filed, including Chakraborty, her family, Rajput’s sister Priyanka, and a doctor. The agency found no evidence linking them to abetment of suicide or any other criminal offence.
 
Rajput was discovered hanging in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, by his staff. The CBI, citing a lack of sufficient evidence, submitted a final list of documents and witnesses along with its closure report. The court has scheduled April 8 for the next hearing.
 

Timeline of the investigation

 
The case began when Rajput’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR in Patna in August 2020, accusing Chakraborty and others of abetment to  suicide, financial fraud, and mental harassment. The Bihar government transferred the case to the CBI, and the Supreme Court granted the agency full authority to investigate.
 
However, after years of investigation, the CBI has found no foul play. The Mumbai Police had initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), which was later overshadowed by the CBI’s inquiry.
 
In 2020, amid a political and media frenzy, the Mumbai Police faced heavy criticism, with conspiracy theories emerging about Sushant’s alleged murder. Some claimed a Bollywood and political nexus was involved, linking his death to the suicide of celebrity manager Disha Salian, who died days earlier on June 8, 2020.
 
BJP leader Narayan Rane, at the time, made unverified allegations connecting Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to the case. This week, after Disha Salian’s father approached the Bombay High Court to seek an FIR against Aaditya, Rane reiterated his accusations, sparking renewed political controversy.
 

CBI and Supreme Court reject further action

 
In October 2024, the Supreme Court rejected a CBI plea to reinstate a lookout notice against Chakraborty and her family, calling it “frivolous” and “unnecessary.” The verdict further reinforced that the case had no grounds for a criminal investigation.
 
While the CBI has now closed its case, a separate probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against Chakraborty is still ongoing. She was arrested in September 2020 over allegations of procuring marijuana for Rajput, but was later granted bail. That case is still pending in court.

Topics : zee Subhash Chandra Sushant Singh Rajput CBI BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

