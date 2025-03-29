Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panel on non-financial regulatory reforms to begin work soon: Finance secy

Panel on non-financial regulatory reforms to begin work soon: Finance secy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech last month had announced creation of a high-level committee for regulatory reforms for a review of all non-financial sector regulations

Seth said, the objective is to support development at the same time allow for more efficient usage of capital (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Finance Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Saturday said that a high-level committee for regulatory reforms in non-financial sector should be starting its work soon to foster ease of doing business as announced in the Budget 2025-26.

"The committee will be expected to make recommendations within a year. The objective is to strengthen trust-based economic governance and take transformational measures to enhance 'ease of doing business', especially in matters of inspections and compliances. States will be encouraged to join in this endeavour," she had said.

 

Observing that a number of structural reforms have been announced in the last 10 years, Seth said, at the same time keeping those reforms in tandem with the technological advancement, removing legislative provisions which have outlived their utility and maintaining their relevance in 21st century and next 23 years requirement have to be looked at.

There is a need to move towards light touch regulatory reforms, which are people friendly, which are modern and flexible, he said at SKOCH Summit here.

"So this initiative of a high-level committee on regulatory reforms in non-financial sector work should be starting soon," he said.

To promote competitive cooperative federalism among states and also assess which state is more investor friendly, Seth said, an Investment Friendliness Index of States will be launched.

This will generate healthy competition among states and promote business friendly reforms by them to attract investment, he said.

"Our journey towards Viksit Bharat is possible only when everybody is coming together, all people, all regions (and) all states," he added.

Speaking about reforms in the financial sector to be undertaken by the Financial Stability and Development Council, Seth said, the objective is to support development at the same time allow for more efficient usage of capital.

Under the Financial Stability and Development Council, a mechanism will be set up to evaluate impact of the current financial regulations and subsidiary instructions and it will also formulate a framework to enhance their responsiveness and development of the financial sector, Sitharaman had announced in the Budget 2025-26.

Financial Stability and Development Council is headed by the finance minister and all financial sector regulators, including the RBI, Sebi, Irdai and PFRDA, are its members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

