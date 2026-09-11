Brics nations propose deeper information sharing on farm genetic resources

The Brics countries have proposed deepening their cooperation in agriculture through the setting up of a Brics agro-inputs, genetic resources and information network (BRICS AGRIN) that would strengthen collaboration in seeds, germplasm and agricultural inputs within member countries.

The proposed BRICS AGRIN network will also promote information exchange, capacity building and technical cooperation among Brics members, potentially providing a platform for greater coordination on agricultural genetic resources and inputs.

As per the agriculture outcome proposals finalised by the countries ahead of their probable inclusion in the main summit declaration, Brics nations are also looking to deepen cooperation in agriculture through a series of initiatives covering agro-ecology, digital farming, agricultural inputs and farmers’ rights in seed systems.

Among the other key proposals is the establishment of a Brics Network of Centres of Excellence on Agro-ecology and Regenerative Agriculture, aimed at creating a collaborative platform for joint research, knowledge exchange and capacity building.

The network will focus on agro-ecology, natural farming and regenerative agriculture to promote sustainable and climate-resilient farming systems.

The grouping will also establish a Network on Digital Agriculture among Brics Countries to strengthen cooperation in using emerging technologies in farming.

The network will focus on artificial intelligence-driven decision-support systems, geospatial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled monitoring and advanced data analytics.

The objective is to scale up the deployment of digital agriculture solutions and strengthen the ability of member countries to use technology for farm-level decision-making and monitoring.

Alongside these initiatives, Brics countries have proposed a Global Forum on Farmers' Rights in Seed Systems to address common challenges concerning farmers, traditional knowledge and seed systems.

The forum will encourage the documentation and sharing of traditional agricultural knowledge and practices related to seed systems. It will also seek to address the interface between farmers' rights and plant breeders' rights, an issue that has assumed increasing importance amid efforts to strengthen seed systems while protecting farmers' traditional role in conserving and developing crop varieties.

In totality, the initiatives seek to broaden Brics agricultural cooperation beyond trade and production to areas such as climate-resilient farming, digital technologies, genetic resources, agricultural inputs and farmers' rights.

The proposed networks and forum could provide Brics members with mechanisms for sharing research, technologies and knowledge while building capacity to address common challenges facing agriculture, particularly climate change, resource sustainability and access to improved agricultural technologies and genetic resources.