CCEA approves infusion of Rs 10,700 cr equity in FCI for working capital

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved an infusion of Rs 10,700 crore as equity in the state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) to meet its working capital requirements this financial year.
 
The equity has been infused by converting the Ways and Means Advance (WMA) into equity. A WMA is a temporary loan provided by the Government of India to the FCI to address mismatches in government receipts and payments. The FCI must repay the WMA by March 31 of the same financial year.
 
The interest rate for the loan is set at the same level as the weighted average rate of interest for 364-day Treasury Bills for the relevant financial year.
   
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) serves as the government’s nodal agency for the procurement and distribution of foodgrains.
 
The FCI began its operations in 1964 with authorised capital of Rs 100 crore and equity of Rs 4 crore.
 
Over time, FCI's operations expanded significantly, leading to an increase in authorised capital from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore in February 2023.

The equity of FCI was Rs 4,496 crore in FY20, which rose to Rs 10,157 crore in FY24.
 
"Now, the Government of India has approved a significant equity infusion of Rs 10,700 crore for FCI, which will strengthen it financially and provide a major boost to the initiatives undertaken for its transformation," the statement said.
 

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

