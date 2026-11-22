Discussions over the proposal are at a nascent stage, as it could entail turning the urea subsidy into a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) from the current Central Sector Scheme.

This would require significant legislative and budgetary changes, a new fund flow mechanism and Centre-state coordination.

But, on the positive-side it (subsidy-sharing) could ensure more vigil and also help in ensuring judicious use of fertilisers, an official explained.

A Central Sector programme is entirely funded by the Centre, and states do not share any financial responsibility towards it.

Urea is the largest component of India’s annual subsidy burden, having cornered around 68 per cent of India’s annual FY27 Budget Estimates (BE) for fertiliser subsidy projected at ₹1.70 trillion

It ensures that farmers receive fertilisers at a fixed maximum retail price (MRP), while manufacturers are compensated for the difference between the production cost or cost of import and the MRP.

If finally approved, the fertiliser subsidy expenditure may be shared between the Centre and the states in 70:30, or 60:40, or even 50:50 ratios, or whatever is mutually agreed upon by the two sides.

“See, there is an urgent need to reduce the Centre’s fertiliser subsidy burden and raising the retail price of items like urea is not a way out (as it would burden the farmers); therefore, one option could be to make states partners in sharing the burden because after all agriculture is a state subject,” the official said.

He said the concept (of expenditure sharing) has already been adopted now for Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB G RAM G, wherein the Centre and states share the wages expenditure in a 60:40 ratio, as against the earlier format under MGNREGA wherein the Centre bore 100 per cent of the unskilled wage expenditure.

“The same could also be thought of for the fertiliser subsidy, provided the states agree and are on board,” the official explained.

MGNREGA, which was reformed into VB G RAM G, has been implemented across India since July 1, 2026.

The drag on fertiliser subsidy is significant: Data shows that as of November 16, with about four and a half months remaining in FY27, the Centre has already exhausted 86 per cent of its Budgeted fertiliser subsidy allocation of around ₹1.71 trillion.

It also shows that till November 16, 2026, the Centre has spent around ₹1.46 trillion on fertiliser subsidy; with a significant chunk going towards payment for urea imports.

As against the re-appropriated Budget allocation of around ₹44,001 crore for subsiding imported urea, a sum of around ₹43,245.55 crore (around 98.28 per cent) has already been spent until November 16.

When it comes to subsidy on indigenous production of urea, sources said against a reassessed sum of ₹86,635 crore allocated in the Budget for FY27, an expenditure of around ₹61,825.22 crore (around 71.36 per cent) had already been made until November 16.

As regards subsidy on P&K fertilisers both for indigenous production and also imports, sources said against a re-appropriated Budget allocation of ₹54,000 crore, a sum of around ₹21,256.45 crore (or around 76.24 per cent) had been exhausted till November 16.

Urea is sold at a fixed rate of ₹267 per 45 kg bag to farmers while diammonium phosphate (DAP) is sold at a controlled rate of ₹1,350 per 50 kg bag.