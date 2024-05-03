Business Standard
Centre imposes 40% duty on export of onions with effect from May 4

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

The government on Friday imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of onions.
It also exempted duty on the import of desi chana till March 31, 2025.
Besides, it has extended the duty exemption on imports of yellow peas covered by the bill of entry issued on or before October 31, 2024.
In a notification, the finance ministry said the changes would be effective from May 4.
Currently, the export of onion is banned. However, the government allows shipments to India's friendly nations. It has permitted a specified quantity of onion exports to UAE and Bangladesh.
In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

