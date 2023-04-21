Chhattisgarh govt encourages pvt enterprenuers to set up millet units



At a high-level review meeting, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain has asked the forest department officials to explore formulating policy to sway the private entrepreneurs for investing in the sector. The Chhattisgarh government is encouraging private enterprenuers to set up millet processing units for the promotion of the coarse grains.



Baghel inaugurated the first millet cafe in the state capital on Wednesday. Besides procuring the crop, such as kodo kutki ragi, at the support price, the government is also providing an input subsidy of Rs 9,000 to farmers. In October 2022, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had inaugurated the maiden millet processing unit in Kanker district by Avni Ayurveda. The unit, with a capacity of processing 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of millets annually, is claimed to be the biggest in Asia.



At least 20 districts of the state cultivate millets, and the government has fixed the support price Rs 30 per kg for kodo and kutki and Rs 33.77 per kg for ragi. Millet-based cafes and hotels have opened in many cities of the state, including Raigarh and Jagdalpur, Baghel said, adding that women entrepreneurs were being promoted in the state to run the centres.

Also Read Marico expands RTE portfolio with Saffola Munchiez ragi chips and makhana Millet makeover: Coarse grains, women SHGs get new identity in Chhattisgarh The return of the millets Chhattisgarh to provide free training, loans to farmers for lac cultivation Chhattisgarh govt's flagship scheme delivers hefty markdown on medicines Farming linked with global carbon credit market in Uttar Pradesh Gender equality in farming could add $1 trillion to world economy, says FAO Agri credit societies may convert wholesale petrol pump into retail outlet Cotton exports seen sliding, matching imports for first time in years: USDA Cotton industry seeks govt-regulated process to end certification imbroglio