JUST IN
Millet makeover: Coarse grains, women SHGs get new identity in Chhattisgarh
CBI to question Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case on Feb 26
Renewed focus on tourism in Rajasthan to drive economic growth
ED attaches bribe of Rs 20 lakh seized from an NHAI official under PMLA
ED raids Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, party claims vendetta politics
No one votes on the basis of candidates' educational qualifications: SC
All central varsities must adopt CUET for UG admissions: UGC to AMU, Jamia
Sebi levies Rs 11 lakh penalty on 7 entities for violating market norms
Broadcasters-cable operators face-off: Kerala HC to continue hearing on Tue
BVR Subrahmanyam new NITI CEO, Param Iyer to join World Bank as ED
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
CBI to question Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case on Feb 26
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Millet makeover: Coarse grains, women SHGs get new identity in Chhattisgarh

The state government has taken a slew of measures to encourage farmers to produce millets

Topics
Millet | grains | Chhattisgarh

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

millets
Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

Rohini Patnaik, member of a self-help group (SHG) that runs Chhattisgarh’s maiden Millet Café, never imagined that a pizza or manchurian made of millet would suit the taste buds of the millennials.

Thanks to the Millet Mission of Chhattisgarh, the coarse grains — once considered cheap — have not only got a new identity but are also empowering women economically. Run by members of a women SHG, the state’s first Millet Cafe in Raigarh city was set up with the initial support of the district administration.

The café has now turned profitable, claim SHG members Veena Miri and Rameshwari Yadav. “We are now earning a good income each month, which is helping us to become self-reliant and support our families financially,” they say.

The menu includes chilla, dosa, momos, pizza, noodles, ragi-based pasta, burgers, manchurian, and kodo biryani — all made of millet. “People have started liking the dishes, and the sale is also increasing,” Patnaik said, adding that the sales had increased to Rs 3 lakh every month.

The millets commonly grown in India include jowar (sorghum), bajra (pearl millet), ragi (finger millet), jhangora (barnyard millet), barri (proso or common millet), kangni (foxtail/Italian millet), kodra (kodo millet), etc.

In a fresh boost to the mission, the Union government has approved Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s proposal of including millets under the midday meal scheme.

“Now four days a week, millet-based food products will be distributed in place of soy chikki in 12 districts under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Yojana,” a state government spokesperson said.

The state government has taken a slew of measures to encourage farmers to produce millets. They include procuring the crop, such as kodo kutki ragi, at support price and providing an input subsidy of Rs 9,000 to farmers.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Millet

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU