The return of the millets

Millets, the staple grains of the past, are re-emerging as nutri-cereals or smart foods today, thanks to their therapeutic traits and nutritional superiority compared to rice, wheat and corn. These small-seeded cereals, included in the category of coarse grains, are loaded with valuable nutrients that are vital to fight the lifestyle diseases of today. Besides, these are easy to grow and hardy crops with low requirement of water and other inputs and high resilience against pests, diseases and climate change-induced stresses. These are, therefore, ideally suited for cultivation by the resource-constrained small landholders in arid, semi-arid and drought-prone areas.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 22:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU