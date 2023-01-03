Marico expands RTE portfolio with Saffola Munchiez ragi chips and makhana

firm Limited has expanded its food portfolio with the launch of Saffola Munchiez in the ready-to-eat snacks category.

The two products rolled out under this brand are Saffola Munchiez Ragi Chips and Saffola Munchiez Roasted Makhana, both of which come in a variety of flavours.

The Ragi chips, available in both small and family packs, have 50 per cent lower saturated fat than chips fried in palm oil. They will be available in two flavours: Masala Twist and Takatak Tomato.

The roasted makhana (fox nuts) also come in small and family packs, and are available in Cheezy Onion and Masala Twist flavours.

Both products are currently available in general trade stores and will soon be sold across modern trade and e-commerce platforms, the company said.

Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer-India Business and CEO-New Business, Ltd says with the launch of Saffola Munchiez, the company aims to cater to the increasing tribe of conscious, albeit indulgent modern consumers.

“We have observed that an increasing number of consumers are preferring branded snacks over unpackaged ones and we recognised a rising demand for healthier snacking options in the packaged snacks segment,” Mishra said.

The company is confident that Saffola Munchiez will address the need for on-the-go healthier snacking options that suit a diverse consumer base better.

Mishra said the firm's entry into ready-to-eat snacks will strengthen its foothold in the healthy and premium food segment.

is confident that Saffola Munchiez will soon become the go-to choice for health-conscious individuals while consistently delivering superior quality and premium taste, the company said.

Marico's FY22 turnover stood at Rs 9,300 crore, with about 23 per cent of the revenue coming from its international consumer products portfolio.