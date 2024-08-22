Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Food inflation likely to drop in coming months on good harvest: Govt report

Food inflation likely to drop in coming months on good harvest: Govt report

The steady progress in the southwest monsoon has supported summer sown crops, finance ministry said in its monthly economic report

food inflation

India's retail inflation fell to a near five-year low of 3.54 per cent in July. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's food inflation is likely to fall in the coming months thanks to good harvests after monsoon rains replenished water levels in reservoirs, according to a government report on Thursday.
The steady progress in the southwest monsoon has supported summer sown crops,  finance ministry said in its monthly economic report.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Replenishing water levels in reservoirs bodes well for the current kharif (summer-sown) and upcoming rabi (winter-sown) crop production. This will further aid in reducing food inflation in the coming months," the report said.
India's retail inflation fell to a near five-year low of 3.54 per cent in July, largely due to a base effect as food prices eased from previous highs. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of retail inflation, eased to 5.42 per cent in July from 9.36 per cent in June.
Earlier this week, the country's central bank said India would have to adopt a more cautious approach to monetary policy if high food prices persisted and threatened to spill over into more generalised price inflation.
The government report said stronger global demand had boosted India's goods exports but imports had also risen due to strong domestic demand. India's goods trade deficit was $23.5 billion in July, higher than economists' expectations.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

indian economy, economic growth

MPC internal and external members differ on India's growth outlook

Inflation

Cautious monetary policy needed if food inflation persists: RBI paper

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

Kharif sowing over in Rajasthan, all eyes on sky as rain may queer pitch

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Food inflation can't be ignored, need to remain vigilant: RBI Governor Das

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC maintains FY25 inflation forecast, food prices remain a challenge

Topics : Inflation food inflation Kharif harvest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon