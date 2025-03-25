Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Global farm firms come together to train 500,000 rural entrepreneurs

Global farm firms come together to train 500,000 rural entrepreneurs

The academy, which has been set up with a starting capital of $3 million, will seek to address critical challenges in smallholder farming

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

The academy was formally launched late last evening with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between partner organisations. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global agriculture major Corteva Agrisciences, Sustainable Agriculture Foundation International Association (SAFIA), which was earlier known as Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Development, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have come together to set up a virtual academy to mentor 500,000 rural entrepreneurs worldwide.
 
Called the Global Agri-Entrepreneurship Academy (GAEA), the goal of the academy is to provide training, mentoring, and market linkages to become sustainable service providers to 100 million farmers across Asia, Africa, and Latin America over the next 10 years.
 
The academy, which has been set up with a starting capital of $3 million, will seek to address critical challenges in smallholder farming that include lack of local and affordable access to quality inputs, technology, and modern farming know-how.
   
The academy was formally launched late last evening with MoU signing between partner organisations. The GAEA is registered as a non-profit foundation in Switzerland and backed by the Government of Japan.
 
The GAEA, as a starting point, is looking to work with the governments of Bhutan and Malawi to share the expertise that Bihar's Ajeevika Mission had with female rural entrepreneurs.
 
“We have activated more than 23,000 rural entrepreneurs to create jobs in the villages, raise living standards, and improve farmers’ access to inputs, services, and markets. Now we want to share the experience of guiding rural youth and women to become successful entrepreneurs at a much greater scale through access to our tools, methods, and experience with others,” Simon Winter, executive director, SAFIA, said. He said GAEA has identified partners in Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Tanzania, and Côte d'Ivoire to launch the first cohort of projects.
 

More From This Section

wheat,agriculture

Wheat procurement starts on a brisk note in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

PremiumUrea

Agri sector waits to see if new NBS will absorb special incentive on DAP?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt recovers Rs 416 cr from ineligible farmers under PM-KISAN: Centre

wheat msp agriculture

Rajasthan govt plans to begin Rabi crop purchase at MSP next month

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges quick transfer of farm tech from labs to fields

Topics : Agriculture entrepreneurs Rural India farm sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon