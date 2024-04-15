LS elections: UP farmers raise concerns over fertiliser prices and income

Nearly 30 kilometres from Moradabad, dusty roads flanked by sugarcane fields lead to Kalakhera village in Joya block, Amroha district.

"The road was broken earlier and got fixed recently," said Hemant Singh, a 65-year-old farmer. He added that over the years, the electricity supply has improved, and sugarcane payments are now delivered to farmers in a timely manner.

The voting for the 2024 general elections in Uttar Pradesh will commence on April 19 to elect 80 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Moradabad will vote on Friday as part of Phase I.

Around 15-20 sugarcane farmers, whom Business Standard spoke to, shared that conditions have improved over the last decade. However, there are still unfulfilled needs.

Singh’s 32-year-old son, who now manages a polyhouse alongside him, mentioned that there is no assistance available for those wanting to innovate. "There is a 50 per cent subsidy to run a polyhouse. Once the project is completed, you are supposed to get the amount. But when you go to claim it, 13 per cent goes to officials, and this is fixed," he explained.

The father and son commended the Yogi government for improving safety in the state. "There is no crime and no robbery now," they said.





Pradeep Chaudhary, a 30-year-old who purchased a rotavator for farming, mentioned that he has not received any subsidies for two years despite submitting all required documents.

In a dimly lit room, he and five other farmers expressed that the prices of fertilisers and crop medicines should be reduced.





Cost of cultivation: Sugarcane (in Rs/hectare)



Year Total Fertilisers Manures 2000-01 5563.2 4853.2 710.1 2001-02 5265.9 4750.2 515.7 2002-03 4397.7 3606.7 791 2003-04 3596.6 3197.2 399.4 2004-05 3581.4 3246.1 335.2 2005-06 4864.2 3822.9 1041.3 2006-07 4666.7 4122.5 544.3 2007-08 4556.1 3994.4 561.7 2008-09 5503.8 4742.7 761.1 2009-10 5680.5 4569.7 1110.8 2010-11 5873.2 4981.4 891.7 2011-12 7266 6079.7 1186.2 2012-13 9036.4 7898 1138.4 2013-14 9850 8735.1 1114.9 2014-15 11084.3 9086.2 1998.1 2015-16 11073.6 9293.6 1780 2016-17 8058.6 7320 738.6 2017-18 10507.7 8697.6 1810.1 2018-19 10801.9 9075.7 1726.2 2019-20 9208.4 7955.5 1252.9 2020-21 12658.1 10587.7 2070.4 Source: CMIE

The cost of sugarcane cultivation increased by approximately 74 per cent between 2011-12 and 2020-21, including expenses on fertilisers and manure, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The cost of fertilisers rose from Rs 6,079.7 per hectare to Rs 10,587.7 in the same period.

Earlier in January, the state-advised price of sugarcane was raised to Rs 370 for October 2023-September 2024.

The farmers also raised concerns about stray cattle destroying their crops. "Either they should be in the cowshed or the price of milk should increase so that farmers keep them," Chaudhary suggested.

All the farmers in the area demanded a reduction in fertiliser prices, a decline in input costs or an increase in output prices, and more effective soil testing units. Although a unit is nearby, they claim it provides no help. They also requested an increase in warehouse facilities to diversify their crop production.

The central government launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in 2019, under which Rs 6,000 is transferred to farmers in three annual instalments.

While many hailed this initiative, some are still awaiting benefits.

"Despite the complete submission of documents, it’s been around two years since I received the amount," said Chaudhary.

On a sunny afternoon after working in the fields, farmers in Jangethi village, located 14 kilometres from Meerut, echoed similar concerns.





However, he mentioned that the cost of electricity and rising medicine prices for crops were concerns for him. Nurturing cattle has become expensive, and milk does not yield good returns, he added.

Sonu, a 26-year-old, stated it has been two years since they received any money under the scheme. Another farmer, aged 30, said his six to seven instalments are pending.

Apart from the fertiliser prices and not receiving money under the scheme, the farmers in Nurnagar village, Muzaffarnagar, were dissatisfied with the state of the roads. "It’s been 20 years and the roads aren’t made. All the rudimentary materials then damage our crops when it rains," said Amit Kumar.





Average monthly income per agricultural household (in Rs)



Meghalaya 29348 Punjab 26701 Haryana 22841 Arunachal Pradesh 19225 Jammu and Kashmir 18918 Mizoram 17964 Kerala 17915 Uttarakhand 13552 Karnataka 13441 Gujarat 12631 Rajasthan 12520 Sikkim 12447 Himachal Pradesh 12153 Tamil Nadu 11924 Maharashtra 11492 Manipur 11227 Assam 10675 Andhra Pradesh 10480 All India 10218 Tripura 9918 Nagaland 9877 Chhattisgarh 9677 Telangana 9403 Madhya Pradesh 8339 Uttar Pradesh 8061 Bihar 7542 West Bengal 6762 Odisha 5112 Jharkhand 4895 Data from the National Statistical Office report released in 2021 shows that Uttar Pradesh ranked among the bottom five states in terms of farmer's income. An average farmer in the state earned Rs 8,061 between July 2018 and June 2019.