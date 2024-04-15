LS elections: UP farmers raise concerns over fertiliser prices and income

Nearly 30 kilometres from Moradabad, dusty roads flanked by sugarcane fields lead to Kalakhera village in Joya block, Amroha district.
"The road was broken earlier and got fixed recently," said Hemant Singh, a 65-year-old farmer. He added that over the years, the electricity supply has improved, and sugarcane payments are now delivered to farmers in a timely manner.
The voting for the 2024 general elections in Uttar Pradesh will commence on April 19 to elect 80 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Moradabad will vote on Friday as part of Phase I.
Around 15-20 sugarcane farmers, whom Business Standard spoke to, shared that conditions have improved over the last decade. However, there are still unfulfilled needs.
Singh’s 32-year-old son, who now manages a polyhouse alongside him, mentioned that there is no assistance available for those wanting to innovate. "There is a 50 per cent subsidy to run a polyhouse. Once the project is completed, you are supposed to get the amount. But when you go to claim it, 13 per cent goes to officials, and this is fixed," he explained.
The father and son commended the Yogi government for improving safety in the state. "There is no crime and no robbery now," they said.
In 2022-23, agriculture accounted for 15.3 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's gross domestic product, down from 18.4 per cent in 2012-13.
Pradeep Chaudhary, a 30-year-old who purchased a rotavator for farming, mentioned that he has not received any subsidies for two years despite submitting all required documents.
In a dimly lit room, he and five other farmers expressed that the prices of fertilisers and crop medicines should be reduced.
The cost of sugarcane cultivation increased by approximately 74 per cent between 2011-12 and 2020-21, including expenses on fertilisers and manure, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The cost of fertilisers rose from Rs 6,079.7 per hectare to Rs 10,587.7 in the same period.
Cost of cultivation: Sugarcane (in Rs/hectare)
Source: CMIE
Cost of cultivation: Sugarcane (in Rs/hectare)
Also Read
Earlier in January, the state-advised price of sugarcane was raised to Rs 370 for October 2023-September 2024.
The farmers also raised concerns about stray cattle destroying their crops. "Either they should be in the cowshed or the price of milk should increase so that farmers keep them," Chaudhary suggested.
All the farmers in the area demanded a reduction in fertiliser prices, a decline in input costs or an increase in output prices, and more effective soil testing units. Although a unit is nearby, they claim it provides no help. They also requested an increase in warehouse facilities to diversify their crop production.
The central government launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in 2019, under which Rs 6,000 is transferred to farmers in three annual instalments.
While many hailed this initiative, some are still awaiting benefits.
"Despite the complete submission of documents, it’s been around two years since I received the amount," said Chaudhary.
On a sunny afternoon after working in the fields, farmers in Jangethi village, located 14 kilometres from Meerut, echoed similar concerns.
Sanjay Kumar, a 45-year-old farmer, expressed his support for the prime minister. "I am a complete supporter of Modiji. Whatever he is doing, it is right. He has done a lot for the army and our global stature has increased," he claimed with enthusiasm.
However, he mentioned that the cost of electricity and rising medicine prices for crops were concerns for him. Nurturing cattle has become expensive, and milk does not yield good returns, he added.
Sonu, a 26-year-old, stated it has been two years since they received any money under the scheme. Another farmer, aged 30, said his six to seven instalments are pending.
Apart from the fertiliser prices and not receiving money under the scheme, the farmers in Nurnagar village, Muzaffarnagar, were dissatisfied with the state of the roads. "It’s been 20 years and the roads aren’t made. All the rudimentary materials then damage our crops when it rains," said Amit Kumar.
Data from the National Statistical Office report released in 2021 shows that Uttar Pradesh ranked among the bottom five states in terms of farmer's income. An average farmer in the state earned Rs 8,061 between July 2018 and June 2019.
Average monthly income per agricultural household (in Rs)
Average monthly income per agricultural household (in Rs)
Source: NSS Report No. 587: Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock Holding of Households in Rural India, 2019
"In India, Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of cultivators, accounting for 16 per cent of India’s total, and this state records the lowest level of farmers' incomes," according to a chapter in the book titled ‘Revitalizing Indian Agriculture and Boosting Farmer Incomes’ by Ashok Gulati, Shweta Saini, and Ranjana Roy.
"In India, Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of cultivators, accounting for 16 per cent of India’s total, and this state records the lowest level of farmers' incomes," according to a chapter in the book titled ‘Revitalizing Indian Agriculture and Boosting Farmer Incomes’ by Ashok Gulati, Shweta Saini, and Ranjana Roy.