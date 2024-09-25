Business Standard
India's foodgrain production hits record 332.22 MT in 2023-24: Govt

Ministry attributed decline in pulses, coarse cereals, soybean and cotton production to drought-like conditions in southern states, like Maharashtra and prolonged dry spell during August

The foodgrains basket comprises rice, wheat, coarse cereals, millets and pulses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

India's foodgrain production reached a record 332.22 million tonne in the 2023-24 crop year ended June, driven by bumper wheat and rice output, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
The final estimate for 2023-24 shows an increase of 2.61 million tonne from the previous year's 329.6 million tonne, the ministry said in a statement.
Rice production touched a record 137.82 million tonne, up from 135.75 million tonne in 2022-23.
Wheat output also hit a high of 113.29 million tonne as compared to 110.55 million tonne the previous year.
However, pulses production declined to 24.24 million tonne from 26.05 million tonne and oilseeds output fell to 39.66 million tonne from 41.35 million tonne.
 
The ministry attributed the decline in pulses, coarse cereals, soybean and cotton production to "drought-like conditions in southern states, including Maharashtra and prolonged dry spell during August especially in Rajasthan".

Sugarcane production decreased to 453.15 million tonne from 490.53 million tonne, and cotton output fell to 32.52 million bales (1 bale equals to 170 kg) from 33.66 million bales.
The foodgrains basket comprises rice, wheat, coarse cereals, millets and pulses.
These estimates are based on information received from states and union territories, the ministry added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

