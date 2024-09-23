Business Standard
Paddy acreage up 2.22% to 41.35 mn hectare so far in this kharif season

paddy farmer

Representative Picture

Area sown to paddy has increased by 2.22 per cent to 41.35 mn hectares so far in the ongoing 2024-25 kharif (summer) season, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.
In the year-ago period, area under paddy was 40.45 mn hectares.
Sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, and harvesting takes place from September.
Additionally, area sown to pulses increased to 12.858 mn hectare till September 23 of the ongoing season, from 119.28 to pulses in the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement.
 
Area sown to 'arhar' and 'moong' reported higher area at 46.50 lakh hectare and 35.46 lakh hectare, respectively, while area under urad was slightly lower at 3.073 mn hectare so far in the current season.
Area under coarse cereals and 'Shree Anna' (millets) increased to 19.255 mn hectare from 18.607 mn hectare in the year-ago period.

Among coarse cereals, area under maize rose to 88.06 lakh hectare from 84.65 lakh hectare.
Area sown to oilseeds increased marginally to 193.84 lakh hectare so far this kharif season from 19.092 mn hectare in the year-ago period.
Among cash crops, area sown to sugarcane increased marginally to 5.768 mn hectare from 5.711 mn hectare, cotton acreage rose to 11.276 mn hectare from 12.371 mn hectare, while jute-mesta acreage remained lower at 574,000 hectare as against 667,000 hectare.
The overall area sown to all kharif crops remained higher at 110.463 mn hectare, compared to 108.826 mn hectare in the same period last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Paddy paddy MSP Ministry Of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan agriculture economy Kharif season

Sep 23 2024

