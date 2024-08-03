Limit chemical fertiliser use, promote organic farming: Ramnath Thakur

Union Minister Ramnath Thakur said on Saturday that the Centre is focusing on limiting the use of chemical fertilisers in agriculture and promoting organic farming, especially in the northeastern states. He maintained that budgetary allocation for the agriculture sector has increased manifold under the BJP-led NDA government, with special attention on minimising problems faced by farmers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Addressing a press conference on the provisions of Union Budget 2024-25, Thakur said, You must have seen in media that two states have been given special attention in this Budget Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. But our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji has already clarified that not just two states, allocations have been made for all states across sectors, be it railways, health, agriculture or other."



The Union budget had been prepared under the guidance of the prime minister, after taking into account the problems faced by different states, he said.

In the agriculture sector, where the use of chemical fertilisers is a problem, the Centre is working on moving from chemical to organic fertilisers. More focus is on the northeastern states in this aspect, Thakur, the union minister of state for agriculture, said.

He pointed out that it was important to have healthy soil and the government was promoting the concept to minimise the use of chemicals in farming.

Thakur said his ministry is working on rooting out the problems of fake seeds and fake fertilisers within six months, the Union minister claimed.

He maintained that the budgetary allocation for the agriculture ministry has increased manifold over the last decade, since the NDA government assumed power, and is evident in schemes like crop insurance and the country becoming self-reliant in paddy and wheat, among others.

On the annual problem of flood in Assam, which causes massive agricultural loss, Thakur said the government is aware of the issue and provisions are being worked to find a permanent solution.