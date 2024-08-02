Shivraj Singh Chouhan lays down 6 priorities for growth of agri sector

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Centre has set six priorities for growth of the agriculture sector. These include increasing production, reducing cost of production, giving farmers a fair price for their produce, giving relief amounts to farmers during natural disasters, diversification of agriculture and natural farming.

"We are working on a roadmap for agriculture based on the six principles," Chouhan said during a reply in the Rajya Sabha on the working of his ministry.

Highlighting the work done by the Modi government in the last 10 years, Chouhan said the Centre is committed to providing remunerative prices for crops to farmers as well as urea and DAP fertilisers at highly subsidised rates.

The minister assured the Opposition that the central government was open to considering their concrete suggestions and would also try to implement the workable ones for farmers' welfare.

In his one-hour unfinished speech that will continue on Monday, Chouhan took on the Opposition for accusing the Modi government of working against the interest of the farm sector. He rejected the charges of reduction in the allocation of funds to agriculture and allied sectors in the Budget.

He also dismissed allegations that the government was not buying adequate quantities of foodgrains from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP).

Taking a dig at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Chouhan said that in Mahabharat, they remember only “Shakuni, Chausar and Chakravyuh,” which represent “adharm” (unrighteousness), but “we remember only Lord Krishna.”

The minister also said the agriculture sector was ignored, and priorities were misplaced during the Congress rule.

Chouhan said the Budget outlay for the agriculture department alone is Rs 1.32 trillion for 2024-25 against Rs 27,663 crore in 2013-14.

The numbers are much higher if the Budget for allied ministries and fertiliser subsidy is taken into account, he added.

During the discussion, Opposition parties said the Modi government has not done anything for the sector in its 10-year rule. And, even the latest Union Budget falls short of expectations, they added.

Regarding the charges of reducing fertiliser subsidy, Chouhan said farmers are getting fertilisers at highly subsidised rates and assured that they will continue to get the farm nutrients at low prices.

The Centre provides extra budget, if required, to ensure that farmers continue to get crop nutrients at affordable rates, he said.

In 2013-14, he said, the fertiliser subsidy was a meagre Rs 71,280 crore, while it was Rs 1.95 trillion in 2023-24.

Responding to Congress member Randeep Singh Surjewala's comment that the government was procuring very small quantities compared to the total production, Chouhan wondered whether the Opposition leader understood farming.

Chouhan also highlighted that the production of foodgrains and horticulture crops has increased significantly in the last 10 years.

He added that the government has taken steps to boost the production of oilseeds and pulses to reduce imports and noted that the output of these two crops has increased.