Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Madhya Pradesh set to offer Rs 125 per quintal bonus over MSP on wheat

With the bonus, the official purchase price for wheat in MP will be Rs 2,400 per quintal

wheat,agriculture

wheat,agriculture (Reuters)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 1:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, became the second major wheat producing state to announce a bonus of Rs 125 per quintal for the 2024-25 season.

Purchases for the season are about to start in the state.

With the bonus, the official purchase price for wheat in MP will be Rs 2,400 per quintal. The bonus will be given over and above the Centre fixed wheat minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,275 per quintal.

MP is one of the largest wheat producing states in the country.  

Earlier in February, Rajasthan announced a bonus of  Rs 125 per quintal on wheat procurement over and above the MSP of Rs 2,275 per quintal as the its purchase wa likely to be lower than the actual requirement for the public distribution system (PDS), according to media reports. The announcement was in alignment with the promise made before assembly polls by the BJP. It also announced a top-up of  Rs 2,000 to farmers under the Centre’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme over and above Rs 6,000 per year paid now.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

3,483 violence-hit farmers to get compensation in 1st phase: Manipur CM

Coromandel Int'l delivers 200 drones to women SHGs to modernise farming

Govt plans to procure 5 lakh tonnes of onions this year for buffer stock

Govt to procure selected crops at MSP if farmers opt for diversification

Rajasthan govt assesses crop loss in districts affected by rain, hailstorms

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Ministry Of Agriculture wheat MSP minimum support price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 1:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon